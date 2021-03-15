Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $108,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $696.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

