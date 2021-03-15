Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Earns “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CR. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.26.

CR traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$1.20. 841,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$181.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

