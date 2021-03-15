Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 287,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$35.87 and a 52 week high of C$80.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

