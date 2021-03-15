Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by CIBC to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.47.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$41.02. 637,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.22. Boralex has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 74.58.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.