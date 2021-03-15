Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,400

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,165.94 ($15.23).

LON IMI traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,296 ($16.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

