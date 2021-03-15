National Bankshares Raises IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$12.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.94. 298,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,313. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.41.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

