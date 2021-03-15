BMO Capital Markets Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.16.

PSK stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$14.14. The company had a trading volume of 770,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,760. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

