Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.64.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,450. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

