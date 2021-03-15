Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.93.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.07. 395,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.62. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$30.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

