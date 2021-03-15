BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

