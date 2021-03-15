BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
