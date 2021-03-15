CIBC Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.30.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,737. The company has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.60. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

