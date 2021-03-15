Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €208.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €208.00 ($244.71) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.31 ($228.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €1.82 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €190.22 ($223.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.