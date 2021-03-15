Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

