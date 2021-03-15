Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.
About Mitsui Fudosan
