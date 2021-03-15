WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner Sells 40,415 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSFS traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.