Amit Sinha Sells 4,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $1,487,680.81.

ZS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.51. 61,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -206.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

