Amit Sinha Sells 4,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $1,487,680.81.
ZS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.51. 61,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -206.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $230.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
