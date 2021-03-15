SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) CEO Acquires $500,000.00 in Stock

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) CEO Munish Varma bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,590. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 2.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.