Orlando D. Ashford Sells 3,032 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,885. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $89.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

