Contrasting MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40%

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 5.62, indicating that its share price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyOnMobile and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.89 $895.07 million $11.26 25.08

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats MoneyOnMobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

