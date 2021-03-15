Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $74.55 million and approximately $83.40 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 142.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00048440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00664628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026143 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,068,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

