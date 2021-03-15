SOLVE Market Cap Hits $96.94 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $96.94 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,773,884 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

