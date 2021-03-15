Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $16.22 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00455151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00566575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,256,235 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

