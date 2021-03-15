Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

