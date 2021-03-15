Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $71.71. 73,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,892. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

