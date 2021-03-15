First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

