Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. 41,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,439. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

