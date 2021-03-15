Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. 62,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $378.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

