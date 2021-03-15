H2o Am LLP Buys 500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

H2o Am LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of H2o Am LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $210.51. 137,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

