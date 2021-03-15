The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,148. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

