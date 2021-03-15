OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 11th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of OneMain by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,981. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

