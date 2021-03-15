Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Increases By 88.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of LONKF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Lonking has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

