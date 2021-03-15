$786.56 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $786.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.10 million and the highest is $824.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $858.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,958. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

