$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

