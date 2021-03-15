Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $897.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.57 million and the lowest is $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,938. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

