Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $897.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.57 million and the lowest is $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,938. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.