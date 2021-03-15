Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 175 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 318.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.78. 293,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The stock has a market cap of $776.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

