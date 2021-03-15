Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,071 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

