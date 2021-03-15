-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.45). The Gap posted earnings of ($2.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 126,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,373. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

