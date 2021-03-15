Mather Group LLC. Sells 39,291 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $49,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,310. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

