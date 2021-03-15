Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.66. The company had a trading volume of 861,049 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.59 and a 200 day moving average of $337.30. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

