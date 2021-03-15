$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.30 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,729. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Insiders have sold 526,000 shares of company stock worth $6,718,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

