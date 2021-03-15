Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,260 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.87. 290,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,671. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

