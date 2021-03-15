BEPRO Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.81 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and $31.81 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00656759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035371 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

