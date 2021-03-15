reflect.finance Hits Market Cap of $12.16 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $390,649.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00454290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00096741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.00549628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,467,338 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

