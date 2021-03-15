Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AT&T by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,506,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 859,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

