Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,899 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,899 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $524.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

