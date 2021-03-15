Ossiam Increases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,470.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,292 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

