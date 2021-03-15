$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 90,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

