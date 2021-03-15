Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

SHOP stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,102.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.52, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

