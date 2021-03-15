216,018 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 216,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter.

KYN stock remained flat at $$7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

