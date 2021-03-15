Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,371 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

FICO traded up $8.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.89. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,571. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

