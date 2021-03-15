Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NVST traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 4,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.